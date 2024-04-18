Zendaya fawns over Venus Williams’ appearance at Challengers premiere

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zendaya has proved that she’s one of Venus Williams’ biggest fans.

The 43-year-old tennis player walked the red carpet on 16 April at the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya’s new movie, Challengers, where the actor plays a tennis player turned coach. For the star-studded event, Williams wore a grey glittering off-the-shoulder mini-dress with a slit. She paired the look with black heels, a statement necklace, and small, silver hoop earrings.

Following the event, she shared a snap of herself at the premiere on Instagram, along with the caption: “Serve @challengersmovies.”

The lead of the film later took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to praise Williams. After she re-shared the former athlete’s post from the Challengers premiere, Zendaya wrote: “Wow wow wow…this is so special,” along with a pink heart with an arrow through it emoji.

The tennis star took to her Instagram Story to post a video of Zendaya talking about her movie character, Tashi, at the movie premiere. While speaking to journalist Zuri Hall, the Euphoria star also expressed her excitement when she discovered that Williams was at the event.

“I’m never going to be Serena [Williams]” she said, referring to Venus’ tennis champion sister. “So I might as well give that dream up now.” Hall then added: “Shoutout to Venus she’s somewhere here on the carpet too, we saw her.”

In response to the news, the Dune star opened her mouth in shock before stating: “She’s here?... I’m about to find her.”

Williams took to the comments to reveal that she connected with the Disney Channel alum at the movie premiere, writing: “Update: @zendaya found me.”

( @zendaya / Instagram )

Zendaya is currently reaching the end of her busy press tour for Challengers. During the premiere on 16 April, she opted for a glamorous black and pink gown, with a full skirt, black corset, and lace top.

Following the occasion, she attended the afterparty in another tennis-themed outfit, a theme she’s been embracing on the red carpet. She wore a neon green dress, with a plunging neckline and slit, while the look featured a matching tennis ball on the front.

Throughout the last few months of the press tour, Zendaya has continued to stun in green and white outfits. She made headlines when she wore a glittering green gown by the creative director of LOEWE, Jonathan Anderson to the movie premiere in Sydney, Australia.

The glittering gown not only had a plunging neckline and a slit, but it also featured an embellished black print of a figure holding up a tennis racket, with the figure preparing to serve a gold and black ball. During a video of the premiere shared on X by a fan, she even made a quip about her iconic dress, while expressing her appreciation for Anderson and everyone who worked on Challengers.

“Yeah no, I came as a tennis court tonight. A bedazzled tennis court,” she said.

In the movie, Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis player turned coach who’s been transforming her husband into a grand slam champion, after his recent losing streak. However, things ultimately take a turn when Tashi’s partner has to play against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.

Although the movie was initially set to be released last year, it was delayed due to the SAG AFTRA strike, which officially ended in November 2023. It will be in theatres in the US on 26 April 2024.