Zoë Kravitz reveals why she is removing some of her tattoos

Zoë Kravitz has revealed why she’s in the midst of having some of her signature tattoos removed.

During her cover story interview for GQ, the 33-year-old actor reflected on her decision to remove a few of her tattoos, such as a star she got on her middle finger when she was 18 that has been fading. According to Kravitz, she is making the change because she feels like she no longer needs some of the tattoos.

“Just things, I’m like: ‘I don’t need this on my body,’” she said.

This is not the first time The Batman star has opened up about her tattoos. During an interview with InStyle in April 2021, she revealed that, while she has a lot of love for her tattoos, she’s lost count of how many she actually has, and likes some more than others.

“I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewellery. It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have,” she said. “I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others.”

At the time, Kravitz also revealed what her thought process has been while getting rid of some of her tattoos.

“I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos,” she explained. “Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.”

Back in April 2018, she also explained to the publication why she views tattoos as “an expression of beauty”.

“I think the fact that they’re permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing. It’s a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they’re beautiful aesthetically,” the Big Little Lies star said. “Even if you get a bad tattoo, it’s like … that’s where you were at that time.”

Elsewhere in her interview with GQ, Kravitz revealed what she’s learned from getting older, and how turning 30 has changed her perspective on domesticity.

“There’s something romantic and exciting about being like: Oh, I’m an adult. I stay home and cook now. I bake bread,” she said. “Then I think you do that for a couple years and you realise there’s still a lot of life to be had.”