Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Zoë Kravitz has spoken out about her relationship with Channing Tatum for the first time and how she was “drawn” to him because she knew he was a “feminist”.

The 33-year-old actor opened up about her boyfriend during an interview with WSJ Magazine, for the publication’s Fall 2022 Women’s Issue. When asked about The Lost City star, she addressed how “compatible” they are in a “sacred space,” as the pair have been working together on Kravtiz’s directorial debut film, Pussy Island.

“I guess what I’ll say is when you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she explained.

“I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” she added about the 42-year-old actor.

Regarding how she decided to cast Tatum as the lead, Kravtiz said that she “wanted to find someone who hadn’t played a dark character before”. She also expressed that before she even met him, she knew that he was a “feminist” and “wasn’t afraid” to explore that type of character, which is why she was “drawn” to him.

“I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that,” the Big Little Lies star said. “That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

Tatum also noted how interested he was in being a part of Pussy Island — a thriller about gender politics that’s expected to release in 2023 — and how “intriguing” it was that Kravitz recruited him for a role that he’d never considered doing before.

“The easy answer is it’s always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for,” he said. “And really even allowed you to ask yourself why and can you play someone so different than what you have.”

“I didn’t know Zoë before I met her for the film,” he added.

The couple first sparked dating rumours back in August 2021, two months after the news broke that they’d be working together on Pussy Island. In June 2021, during an interview with Deadline, the model first addressed how much she “knew” that Tatum would be the perfect lead in her movie.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” The Batman star said. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”