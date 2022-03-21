Zoë Kravitz has shared a sweet response to the friendship between her father, Lenny Kravitz, and Jason Momoa.

In a recent Instagram post, Lenny, 57, shared a photo on a motorcycle, featuring Momoa, 42, sitting on another bike next to him. Momoa could also be seen holding Lenny’s arm, as they are both smiling.

“Ride or die,” Lenny wrote in the caption. “Brothers for life.”

In the comments, Lenny’s daughter, 33, noted how much she supported both her father and stepfather. “Well isn’t this just adorable,” she wrote. “Love you both so much.”

Momoa also expressed his appreciation for Lenny, as he commented: “Love u bro. Ohana for life.”

Lenny shares Zoë with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, 54, who he was married to for six years. Momoa and Bonet were together for 16 years, and they officially tied the knot in 2017. However, in January, they announced that they were separating.

Regarding his relationship with Momoa, Lenny has previously detailed how much he admired him and their blended family, as the Aquaman star also shares children, Lola, 14, and Naoka, 13, with Bonet.

“We all love each other and we all support each other,” the musician told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “[Jason’s] a big teddy bear. He’s a kid at heart and that’s why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends.”

More recently, Momoa showed his support for Zoë at the premiere of The Batman in New York City, shortly after announcing his split from Bonnet. And while Zoë’s mother couldn’t attend, Momoa said that he and her kids were “representing” her.

“We’re just so proud,” the actor said of Zoë at the event, while speaking to ET. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies.”

“We’re very excited just to be here,” he added. “It’s still family, you know?”

Lenny also recently accompanied Zoë to New York City for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal,” Lenny wrote in an Instagram post, as he also shared two photos with his daughter. “You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”