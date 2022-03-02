Jason Momoa has opened up about Zoë Kravitz’s rumoured relationship with Channing Tatum, and how “wonderful” he thinks they are together.

While attending the premiere of his stepdaughter’s new movie, The Batman, in New York City on 1 March, Momoa, 42, spoke with People (The TV Show!) about Tatum, 41.

When asked if he approved of Tatum and Kravitz, 33, dating, the Aquaman star responded: “Oh yeah. He’s wonderful,” before adding: “She’s a big girl.”

“Hopefully he’ll be here,” he said about the Magic Mike star attending the event. Momoa then joked that if Tatum didn’t show up, he would be “in trouble”.

The actor then went on to reveal that he and Tatum have been spending some quality time together, and that they may be working on a project together in the future.

“[Channing and I] had a little too much fun the other night and there might be something in the pipeline,” he said. “Who knows?”

Before The Batman premiere, Momoa shared a photo with Tatum on Instagram, where he said they were going to meet Kravitz.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” he wrote in the caption. “Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz.”

“Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite,” he added. “We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

While neither Tatum or Kravitz have confirmed their relationship, the pair was seen out in New York City together last August. At the time, a source told People that the couple was “inseparable” and “looked very happy”.

Aside from their rumoured romance, the pair have worked in the acting business together. Back in 2017, they both had voiceover roles in the animated film The Lego Batman Movie.

However, their working relationship became even stronger last year, when Kravitz asked Tatum to be in the first film she’ll direct, Pussy Island.

“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” Tatum toldDeadline last June. “I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

In the same interview, Kravitz noted her film was set to begin production in early 2022 and that it’s a “genre thriller” that focuses on gender politics. When writing one of her characters, she knew that she wanted Tatum involved.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” the Big Little Lies star said. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”