Zoë Kravitz wears Catwoman-inspired dress at The Batman premiere: ‘I’m in love’
‘Will you meowy me?’ one fan asks
Zoë Kravitz arrived on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman in a Catwoman-inspired black gown.
For Tuesday night’s red carpet in New York City, the actor, who portrays the iconic character opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, in the new film, opted for a black strapless floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with a tie-up lace front.
The outfit took inspiration from Catwoman for its neckline, which resembled two cat face silhouettes complete with pointed ears.
Kravitz completed the feline-inspired look with a sleek updo and simple jewellery.
On social media, fans shared their appreciation of the outfit, with one person tweeting: “Zoë Kravitz’ dress was epic,” while another said: “The cat neckline dress! Zoë Kravitz wins best dressed.”
While posing on the red carpet, the actor stood next to her co-star, who opted for a dark suit and a black overcoat, which appeared to take inspiration from the Caped Crusader.
This is not the first time that Kravitz has chosen a dress inspired by the Matt Reeves-directed film, which premieres on 4 March, as she previously attended the London premiere of the movie in a Batman-inspired cut-out gown.
For the occasion, the 33-year-old High Fidelity star chose a black dress with scallop detailing around the neckline and cutouts that resembled the Batman symbol.
Ahead of the premiere of the new Batman movie, Kravitz’ stepfather Jason Momoa shared his support for her performance, with the Aquaman star writing on Instagram: “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED Channing Tatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally at The Batman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you Zoe Kravitz.”
This is not the first time that Momoa, who announced in January in a joint statement that he and Kravitz’ mother Lisa Bonet were separating after 16 years together, has praised his stepdaughter over her new role, as the actor recently shared a poster for The Batman on Instagram.
In the caption, Momoa said that he was “so proud” and couldn’t wait for the release of the new film.
