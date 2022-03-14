Lenny Kravitz shared a touching post dedicated to his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

During her trip to New York City over the weekend, The Batman star, 33, was accompanied by her father, 57. On 13 March, Lenny shared two photos on Instagram with Zoe on the set of SNL, in celebration of her first time hosting the comedy show.

In the first photo shared, Lenny had his arm around his daughter and held a white rose. He could be seen kissing Zoë’s head as she smiled for the camera. In the second image, the father-daughter duo held hands and walked through what appeared to be the backstage area of the show.

In the caption of the post, Lenny noted how his parents, Sy Kravtiz and Roxie Roker, both worked and met at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where SNL is filmed.

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal,” he wrote. “You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”

Lenny, who shares his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, has previously opened up about his bond with Zoë. In honour of the Big Little Lie star’s birthday last December, Lenny shared a photo of himself and Zoë, taken when she was a child, building sandcastles on the beach.

“Happy Birthday, Zoë,” the musician wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Soo many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly.”

The father-daughter pair have also spoken about the loving relationship they share, in which they can have very honest conversations with each other. Speaking to People in October 2020, Lenny said he and Zoë can talk about “everything.”

“Zoë and I have a very open dialogue,” Lenny said. “We can talk about anything and everything.”

The singer then acknowledged how his relationship to his daughter is very similar to the one that his mother, Roker, had with her own father.

“They loved each other, and they valued each other,” he said. “So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather. It makes me very happy that we’ve elevated to that level.”

Lenny also previously reflected on his daughter’s acting career, with the singer stating that Zoë has “done an amazing job,” and created the path “on her own.”

“In school she never told people who her parents were,” he explained. “She would make me pick her up down the block. Some kids might’ve used it to their advantage, but it wasn’t her style.”

“She’s done an amazing job. I know that my mother is very proud of her - not just her accomplishments, but her behaviour, her attitudes, the way she has done what she’s done and the kind of human being that she is,” he added.