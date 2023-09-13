Zooey Deschanel seen without her engagement ring at New York Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zooey Deschanel was walking the red carpet as part of New York Fashion Week and her engagement ring was nowhere to be found.

The actor, 43, attended the Alice + Olivia Presentation by Stacey Bendet Spring 2024 collection, when it was revealed that she was not wearing the ring from her new fiancé, Jonathan Scott, 45.

When asked where her ring was, she explained she was getting it sized. “Oh, it’s being sized. It was too big, so we’re getting it just right. I think it’s ready now, so I’ll have it soon,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Deschanel and Scott announced they were engaged last month in an Instagram post shared on 14 August, which showed the couple standing next to each other as the New Girl star held up her hand to reveal the engagement ring.

“Forever starts now!!!” she captioned the post, including heart face emojis and an infinity symbol.

When asked about the proposal, the actor described the moment as “incredible,” saying: “My kids were a part of it so it was very special.” According to People, Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland. Deschanel’s two children - daughter Elsie, eight, and son Charlie, six - also played a role in the proposal.

As for how wedding planning is going, Deschanel admitted that not much can be confirmed. “We just literally started talking about [the wedding] so we don’t really know, but it will be fun,” she said.

The pair first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, where they were joined by Deschanel’s sister, Emily Deschanel, and Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott.

"How many people can say they have them meeting their partner - the whole, like, first meeting - on video?” she told ET about the Carpool Karaoke moment. “I don’t think that many people can say that, with our siblings present. Not many people!"

In September 2019, one month after the 500 Days of Summer actor met the Property Brothers star, she announced her divorce from her then-husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik. Around the same time, Scott and Deschanel were photographed holding hands, with a source later confirming their relationship to People. Deschanel was also previously married to Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

By October that year, Deschanel and Scott made their relationship Instagram official, when they posted the same photo from a double date with Scott’s twin brother and his wife, Linda Phan.

Their engagement came a little over four months since the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary. Both Deschanel and Scott marked the milestone on Instagram last month.

“500 days of @zooeydeschanel… actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway?” the HGTV star captioned a photo of the couple. “Four years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!”

Meanwhile, the Elf star also posted an anniversary tribute to Scott on Instagram, where she shared a photo of the pair standing next to one another. “Four years since I met this freaking dreamboat,” she wrote. “I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!”