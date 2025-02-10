36% of online daters ‘tell white lies to make a good impression’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third (36%) of single people admit to telling white lies about themselves while on dating websites to make a good impression, a survey indicates.

But while some admit to telling small untruths, 11% are not confident that they could spot a romance scam, where a criminal uses a fake online identity before manipulating or stealing money from their victim, Nationwide Building Society found.

Nearly half (46%) would ignore red flags and 44% would continue messaging or meeting someone they have met online, even if something did not seem right, according to the research released ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The research also found nearly a quarter (24%) of people feel under pressure to have a date around Valentine’s Day, while nearly three in ten (29%) feel lonely.

Over a third (37%) of people surveyed by Censuswide in January had encountered social media profiles that seemed “too good to be true,” while 27% of dating singles said they have been contacted by a catfish (someone pretending to be a person they are not).

Everyone wants to make a good impression when dating, but there's a clear line between harmless self-presentation and intentional deception Amanda Burskys, Nationwide Building Society

According to the survey of more than 2,000 single people, the most common white lies people tell online about themselves include using old or altered photos, fabricating or exaggerating hobbies such as music, sport or reading lists, inflating a job role or salary, pretending to agree with a date’s opinions and telling fibs about height.

Annya Burskys, head of fraud operations at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Everyone wants to make a good impression when dating, but there’s a clear line between harmless self-presentation and intentional deception.

“Scammers sadly take advantage of people looking for love all year round, but the stakes are higher at this time of year, with our research showing many feel under pressure to have a date around Valentine’s Day while many are lonely.

“Scammers know what they are doing and won’t stop at exploiting unsuspecting victims, especially around Valentine’s Day when emotions run high. If in doubt, speak to your bank or building society for support before making a payment you have suspicions about.”

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Here are some tips for online daters from Nationwide:

1. Look out for overly flattering photos or inconsistent details in someone’s story.

2. Do not send money to someone you have not met in person. Be particularly cautious if someone you have just met online asks for money or favours, even if they claim to have an emergency.

3. Report suspect activity. If something does not feel right, report the profile to the platform or dating app. If someone thinks they have been scammed, they should tell their payments provider and the police.