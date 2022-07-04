54% of students ‘say finances have negatively affected wellbeing’

The vast majority of students surveyed for HSBC UK said they have made changes to their financial behaviour in the past six months.

Vicky Shaw
Monday 04 July 2022 16:26
More than half (54%) of students say their financial situation is having a negative impact on their mental wellbeing, according to HSBC UK (Chris Radburn/PA)
More than half (54%) of students say their financial situation is having a negative impact on their mental wellbeing, according to HSBC UK (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Archive)

More than half (54%) of university students say their financial situation is having a negative impact on their mental wellbeing, a survey has found.

Just under half (49%) agreed that it has had a detrimental impact on their social life, while 45% said they are losing sleep thinking about money, according to the research for HSBC UK.

The vast majority (94%) of university students surveyed said they have made changes to their financial behaviour in the past six months.

More than half (55%) have cut back on spending, with the other popular strategies being looking out for student deals (40%) and using more vouchers (29%).

Nearly three-fifths (57%) of students said they need to borrow money to cover their spending.

Recommended

Many students also said they had chosen to study closer to home to save costs, with proximity to home being the most important factor for 30% of prospective students – the third most important consideration behind the university’s reputation (36%) and the quality of the course (42%).

The research was conducted to mark HSBC UK launching its newest student account.

Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s head of retail banking, said: “We know that it’s a challenging time for students at the moment.”

More than 1,000 current university students and 1,000 prospective students who plan to go to university later this year or next year were surveyed in May.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in