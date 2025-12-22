Five AI-powered property search apps that could change how you buy your next home

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already altering the way we work and communicate, but it could soon also change the way we buy and sell properties.

The traditional method for searching for a new home has shifted in recent decades from scanning newspaper listings and estate agency windows to searching online through property websites.

Arguably the most well-known of these websites, or portals, are Rightmove and Zoopla.

But critics claim many of the traditional portals are old-fashioned and too rigid with keywords that aren’t always relevant to what users are searching for.

The main search terms on property websites are the type of property, location, number of bedrooms and price.

But several AI-powered property search smartphone apps have launched in recent months, offering an alternative way to find a home with more specific filters and potentially smarter results. Here is how they work.

Jitty

Backed by Google’s AI-focused venture fund Gradient Ventures, Jitty uses large-language model (LLM) technologies to let users make detailed searches for properties.

Buyers can enter their own preferences, such as how far they want to live from a train station or top schools, plus the size and style of property.

Jitty will then read floor plans and understand photos and descriptions of homes across the internet to provide a range of listings with links to the estate agency websites.

You can save favourites and share them with friends and family and even see if you would qualify for a mortgage in principle, with broker L&C Mortgages.

The Property DriveBuy

Have you ever visited an area or street that you just like the feel of? There is now an app that lets you see if there are any homes available for sale nearby.

The Property DriveBuy app lets users search for properties that are on the market using geo-technology as well as estate agents working in the area.

You can look for homes that are a certain distance from wherever you are or be sent estate agency listings of available properties on a set walking or driving route.

The list can be saved and will automatically update when a new home comes up for sale.

The app currently only works in London and the Home Counties but there are plans for a nationwide rollout.

Mappa

Currently in testing mode around London and surrounding areas, Mappa lets users tell an AI assistant (called Hunter) their preferences such as the type of property, location and size as well as commuting distance from work.

The tool then generates a map of results with homes based on their criteria and also provides rankings such as how far it is from good schools, shops and restaurants.

MyPorta

MyPorta is due to launch in early 2026 and has been created by former Zoopla sales director Mal McCallion.

Buyers and renters will be able to use AI and voice search to find a home based on their preferences including property features, broadband speeds and commuting distance.

Users will also be able to ask the AI chatbot about pricing and other features and to book a viewing.

HomeHapp AI

HomeHapp AI lets users make specific property search requests in multiple languages for properties in prime London.

Users can enter specific details such as the area and budget, leaving the app to come up with a shortlist of estate agency listings.

Are AI property search apps any good?

It may be too early to ditch the traditional portals as Rightmove in particular dominates the market for listings, while these other apps are still growing. So why would you limit your search?

Plus, Rightmove and Zoopla have introduced new AI tools in recent months, such as more specific keywords and filters that let buyers see what a property would look like with their furniture in it.

But the newer apps are certainly offering smarter filters.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, said: “These newer platforms are more buyer-led, offering smarter filters, lifestyle-based searches and new ways to discover homes and neighbourhoods that might not stand out on traditional portals.

“Used well, they can help buyers better understand local markets and uncover opportunities they might otherwise miss.”

Buyers shouldn’t rely solely on the apps or even the portals though.

Higgins added: “Agents still control access to most properties, and the best homes are often offered to trusted, proceedable buyers before they ever appear online.

“That means registering early with local agents, being clear and realistic about your plans, demonstrating you’re ready to move, and being flexible on viewings. Apps can support your search, but in a competitive market, relationships still matter more than algorithms.”

