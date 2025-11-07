Young drivers buying fake policies losing £2,000 on average, says insurer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Insurance giant Aviva has said it is detecting rising number of ghost broking cases – and is warning young drivers they could lose around £2,000 typically by buying a fake motor insurance policy.

The insurer said young drivers aged 17 to 25 are the primary target of ghost brokers.

Its data indicates that, on average, young drivers are losing £2,000 each when they buy fake car insurance policies from ghost brokers.

This includes the average premium paid to a ghost broker (£1,700) and the extra fees (£300) charged by ghost brokers selling fraudulent policies.

Aviva said ghost broking detections are running higher this year than in 2024.

Ghost brokers are not real insurance brokers but criminals luring motorists in with fake policies that appear cheap.

They may produce insurance documents that are entirely fake and bypass legitimate insurers completely, or falsify someone’s details to artificially bring down the cost, or take out a genuine policy but then cancel it.

Often people do not realise their insurance is fake until they are stopped by police or involved in an accident.

As well as the average £2,000 loss to the fraudsters, people with a fake policy could face being liable for costs for any injuries or damage caused while driving without cover, having their car seized by the police, and court action.

“People may also end up being victim to identity fraud if the criminals sell their personal details on.

Many scams start on social media and Aviva said it has identified a sharp rise in ghost broking scams using fake, professional-looking websites that impersonate legitimate insurers.

Owen Morris, UK personal lines chief executive at Aviva, said, “Ghost broking is a fast-growing criminal enterprise that targets young drivers on social media sites.

“These fraudsters exploit social media to sell worthless insurance, leaving victims thousands of pounds out of pocket, driving without insurance, and at risk of prosecution. They could also potentially be victims of identity or banking frauds in the future.

“The scale of the problem is concerning – and it’s getting worse.”

He added: “Our message to young drivers is simple: Before buying insurance on social media, always check the seller is genuine before you pay.”

Aviva suggests the following to avoid falling victim to ghost brokers:

– Be cautious about anyone selling insurance on social media.

– Verify who you are dealing with. Contact insurers directly and check the Financial Services Register. Check registrations with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Financial Conduct Authority. Biba can help young drivers, who often pay more for their policies, to find legitimate insurance.

– Anyone suspecting they have been a victim of ghost broking or other fraud should report their concerns to the police.