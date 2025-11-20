The six best current account providers, according to Which?
This year, six providers successfully earned the coveted Which? Recommended Provider badge
A significant 37 per cent of current account holders have shown enduring loyalty, staying with their bank for over two decades, a new survey has revealed.
Consumer group Which? commissioned research among more than 6,600 account holders, cautioning that this steadfast loyalty often goes unrewarded.
Which? meticulously assessed various product features, encompassing fees, overdrafts, charges, and additional perks.
This was combined with direct surveys of account holders to gauge overall customer satisfaction. Providers demonstrating excellence across both these crucial areas were awarded the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) badge.
This year, six providers successfully earned the coveted badge: Chase, Danske Bank, First Direct, Monzo, Nationwide Building Society, and Starling Bank.
Notably, two of these institutions, Chase and Danske Bank, achieved the distinguished WRP status for the very first time.
First Direct is the longest-running current account WRP, holding the award for over a decade.
Tom Riley, director of group retail products at Nationwide, highlighted the society’s “branch promise,” which was recently extended.
Last week, Nationwide made a new pledge to keep each of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until at least 2030.
Which? said that Allied Irish Bank and Revolut came close this year to receiving WRP status.
Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “Banks are not all the same and our analysis proves this. Perks like fee-free spending abroad and instant spending notifications are becoming normalised, while cashback, loyalty payments and switching bonuses can earn you hundreds of pounds.”
Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.
Capital at risk.
Terms and conditions apply.
ADVERTISEMENT
Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.
Capital at risk.
Terms and conditions apply.
ADVERTISEMENT
The survey was carried out by Deltapoll in August.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments