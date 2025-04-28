Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The debate over the housing wealth divide between generations is intensifying.

Today, homeowners aged 60 and over hold more than half of the UK’s £2.89 trillion in owner-occupied property wealth. In contrast, under-35s own just 6 per cent, according to estimates from property firm Savills.

Some say older generations have earned their position, having paid off mortgages and ridden the wave of rising house prices. Others argue the system has left younger people locked out of homeownership.

Reacting to the figures, Independent reader Kernow pointed out that Thatcher-era policies encouraged homes to become "investment properties," with tax breaks and buy-to-let schemes pushing up prices and "depriving accommodation for the young." They called for tougher taxes on second homes and better incentives for downsizing.

Meanwhile, TomHawk defended Boomers, blaming the situation on planning failures and public sector mismanagement: "It has conspicuously failed to provide the infrastructure and housing the country needs."

But not everyone agreed. Ajames argued Boomers had a “privileged life,” benefiting from free education, cheap housing, and generous services while "ramping up national debt" for future generations to shoulder.

With property wealth so unevenly spread, the big question is: is this an inevitable result of market forces, or an unfair system that needs fixing?

We want to hear from you. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

