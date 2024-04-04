NS&I puts British Savings Bonds on sale – but experts say savers can still do better

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NS&I have put their British Savings Bonds on sale after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled them in the spring Budget.

British Savings Bonds are new three-year fixed-rate issues of Treasury-backed savings giant NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds, offering a 4.15 per cent rate.

They offer savers a guaranteed interest rate fixed over three years for investments between £500 and £1 million. Money cannot be withdrawn until the end of the term.

NS&I said the intention is for the new British Savings Bonds to be available for an extended period of time. They are available to buy online at nsandi.com.

As with NS&I savings generally, the money invested has 100 per cent security, backed by Treasury, and is invested back into supporting the UK through Government financing.

However, finance experts pointed out that the 4.15 per cent rate on offer with the three-year products sits below the top deals available in the wider savings market, meaning the products “risk disappearing without a trace”.

UK savers looking for lucrative fixed-term savings accounts have many options that offer rates of 5 per cent and above, according to research by Money Saving Expert. For instance, Zenith Bank UK currently offers saver a 4.67 per cent three-year fixed-term rate.

Best UK savings accounts According to research by MSE SmartSave via Flagstone – 5.21% for six months

Hampshire Trust Bank – 5.06% for nine months

MBNA – 5.2% for one year

DF Capital – 5.07% for two years

Zenith Bank UK – 4.67% for three years

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown, described the rates on the new bonds as “disappointing”.

“NS&I British Savings Bonds may well be doomed to mid-table mediocrity,” she says. “At this rate, these bonds risk disappearing without a trace.”

“Easy access and short-term fixed accounts offer higher rates right now, because longer fixes factor in expectations that interest rates will fall during the term. However, at the moment, there are decent rates available on longer fixes that are worth considering.”

“There will be some interest in these bonds. The fact you can hold up to £1 million will appeal to those with huge savings balances, because this is 100% guaranteed by the Treasury”.

Bim Afolami, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “This is a new opportunity for UK savers to benefit from the three-year fixed-rate British Savings Bonds knowing that their money is fully protected by HM Treasury.”

“The bonds will help to grow the savings culture in the UK while providing cost-effective financing for the Government.”