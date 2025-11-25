Budget 2025: Join live Q&A with Gabriel Nussbaum as he tackles everything from taxes to savings
How will the 2025 Budget affect your money? Personal finance expert Gabriel Nussbaum (aka That Money Guy) is here to answer your questions about the chancellor’s autumn Budget
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, personal finance expert Gabriel Nussbaum.
The 2025 Budget is set to affect everything from ISA limits and National Insurance to pensions, property, and savings.
With inflation still high and an estimated £30bn fiscal shortfall, the government is under pressure, and homeowners, savers, and investors alike could feel the impact.
As Rachel Reeves reveals the full contents of her Budget on November 26, I’ll be poring over the details to make sense of it all for readers.
No question is too big or too small – I can explain what any of the myriad of changes will mean for your money, including when they will take effect and how you can plan once details are known.
My aim is to make finance clear, practical, and – dare I say – a little less intimidating.
So, if you have a question for me, submit it now, or join me live on Thursday 27 November from 1–2pm for the Ask Me Anything event below.
Register or log in to submit your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question immediately – some may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.