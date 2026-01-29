Post Office guarantees money on the high street until 2030 as UK cash use rises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office has guaranteed Britons will continue to get access to cash on Britain’s high streets until 2030 after agreeing a new deal with banks and building societies.

It comes as new data shows cash usage rose last year, further dispelling concerns over the UK becoming a cashless society, as several financial organisations close branches across the UK.

The latest Post Office data reveals that cash transactions rose 4 per cent in 2025 compared to a year before, while December saw a bump of 8 per cent against the same month in 2024, and July broke records for the most cash transactions ever handled.

In total, more than 163 million cash transactions took place across its branches. The five-year agreement, which allows customers to deposit and withdraw cash from their accounts, is the longest-ever agreement between Post Office and banks.

Ben Hunter Woollard, head of banking at Post Office, said, “Post offices provide one-stop shops for many essential services, with millions of people and local businesses relying on cash every day. The UK is far from becoming a cashless society. Post Office remains committed to supporting people and businesses to access the cash they need to help them, and local high streets thrive.”

In total, 30 UK bank brands and building societies are included under the Banking Framework 4 deal, allowing customers of any of those companies to withdraw and deposit cash, make balance enquiries or deposit cheques face-to-face in-branch.

The Post Office estimates it covers 99 per cent of UK bank customers who can access accounts and services as a result, with more than 99 per cent of the population living within three miles of a branch. There are in excess of 11,500 post offices across the UK.

Fisayo Martins, an expert in financial education and wellbeing with the Post Office, offered guidance for cash users. “We’re seeing a change in how people manage their money, particularly at a time when inflation stands at 3.4 per cent and household costs such as energy bills have risen,” they said.

“More people are incorporating cash into their day-to-day financial routine, which is a signal that cash is here to stay. Access to cash and the ability to use it can give people a greater sense of control over their finances and also ensures everyone has a common means to participate in an ever-evolving financial environment.

“For many, cash makes it easier to stick to a budget and make more intentional choices for a healthier financial future - it means they can set clear limits and see what’s left in real time.”