Deadline to boost state pension entitlement is less than six months away

People have less than six months left to fill any gaps in their national insurance (NI) records going back as far as 2006 to maximise their state pension.

More than 10,000 payments worth £12.5 million have already been made through the new digital service to boost people’s state pensions since it launched in April, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

People have until April 5 2025 to maximise their state pension by making voluntary contributions to fill any gaps in their NI record between April 6 2006 and April 5 2018.

Usually people can only pay voluntary contributions for the past six tax years, and after the April 5 deadline next year the normal six-tax year time limit will apply.

In 2023, the previous government extended the deadline to pay voluntary NI contributions to April 5 2025 for those affected by new state pension transitional arrangements, covering the tax years running from April 6 2006 to April 5 2018.

I urge everyone to check if they could benefit by filling gaps before the deadline passes Pensions Minister Emma Reynolds

The extended deadline has allowed people more time to consider what is right for them and make their contributions.

Men born after April 6 1951 and women born after April 6 1953 are eligible to make voluntary NI contributions to boost their new state pension.

Some people may be entitled to NI credits rather than needing to pay contributions, so they will need to check and consider what is right for them.

HMRC said further analysis of the use of the online service shows the majority (51%) of customers topped up one year of their NI record, with the average online payment being £1,193.

Pensions Minister Emma Reynolds said: “We want pensioners of today and tomorrow to enjoy the dignity and support they deserve in retirement.

“That’s why I urge everyone to check if they could benefit by filling gaps before the deadline passes. Using our online tool means only a few clicks could make a huge difference to your future.”

People can find out more about making voluntary contributions at www.gov.uk/voluntary-national-insurance-contributions.

They can check their state pension forecast at www.gov.uk/check-state-pension.