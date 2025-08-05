Nationwide leads new calls for change to protect domestic abuse survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide Building Society has partnered with Refuge, the UK’s largest domestic abuse charity, in a bid to both bring about change and help protect survivors of abuse.

The partnership is aiming to extend existing support for victims, as well as remove barriers which can prevent survivors from taking back control of their lives.

A key part of the reform being asked for is for the Individual Insolvency Register (IIR) to be made private, protecting survivors’ details, while also removing the £308 fee currently due.

“Nationwide and Refuge have signed Money Wellness’s campaign to get the government to make the IIR private – protecting the addresses of survivors who have become insolvent through bankruptcy, for example,” a statement read.

“Domestic abuse survivors often struggle to pay for this protection order because abusers typically exercise full financial control, leaving survivors with little or no personal funds. This comes in addition to the increased risk survivors face when having to list their details on the register.”

Earlier this year, Nationwide and Refuge partnered with The Independent on the Brick by Brick campaign, with a second safe haven built for women fleeing domestic abuse, completed in July.

Office for National Statistics records show 2.3 million adults in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse across 2023-24, including 1.6 million women. Women are more than twice as likely to be affected.

In addition, specialist support staff will be able to refer people to Refuge via telephone, while Nationwide – as well as other financial institutions– offer safe spaces within branches where at-risk individuals can call family or sort through financial issues. Staff are also trained to help spot signs of domestic abuse.

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse at Refuge, said: “One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and cases are continuing to grow in both quantity and complexity. Thanks to Nationwide Building Society, Refuge will be able to expand its support for survivors of abuse.

“Our partnership has never been more needed. With Nationwide’s support, Refuge’s expert team will empower survivors with practical advice and emotional support, helping them to rebuild their lives. No survivor should have to navigate domestic abuse alone, and Nationwide’s commitment means we will be able to ensure even more survivors receive the support they deserve.”

It's not too late to support Refuge and to help more survivors find their freedom. Donations will be spent on Refuge’s lifesaving work housing survivors of domestic abuse. Donate to Refuge | Help Stop Domestic Violence.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327