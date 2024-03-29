Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Easter Monday ‘could see spike in home emergency callouts’

Blocked drains and faulty flushing mechanisms were behind many callouts on Easter Monday last year, according to data from HomeServe.

Vicky Shaw
Friday 29 March 2024 02:45

Bank Holiday Monday could see a spike in emergency callouts from households struggling with issues such as blocked drains, pipe problems and dripping taps, data suggests.

Incidents spiked by a third (34%) on Easter Monday 2023 compared with the rest of the bank holiday weekend, home assistance firm HomeServe said.

It recorded similar uplifts in 2022 and 2021.

Blocked drains were the biggest reason for callouts on bank holiday Monday last year, followed by pipe issues, faulty flushing mechanisms, tap faults and leaking cisterns.

Blocked sinks were also common headaches, along with heating or hot water suddenly disappearing.

People may also be attempting DIY over the bank holiday weekend, which could make mishaps more likely to occur in some cases.

HomeServe home expert Chris Houghton said: “The data shows that the upcoming bank holiday won’t just be for relaxing.”

