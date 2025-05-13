Half of adults have an emergency break-up fund their partner doesn’t know about, poll shows
A full 51 per cent of people in a poll said they had savings or investments their partner didn’t know about
Half of British adults admit they have set aside money specifically in case their relationship breaks down – without telling their partner, a new survey has shown.
The poll, which looked at the money habits of people in relationships, also showed more than a third (39 per cent) had kept bonuses secret, while 40 per cent saw overspending from their significant other as a big red flag.
The most notable trend, however, was those having secret savings accounts as a failsafe - with the average amount held within those accounts totalling £4,739.
Research by Censuswide, on behalf of personal finance firm Novuna, found that 43 per cent of respondents admitted not telling the full financial truth to their partners - though at the same time, the average couple discuss money matters seven times a month.
“Our research reveals how love and money are evolving in modern Britain, with millions quietly building ‘independence funds’ – as a financial safety net,” Theresa Lindsay, chief marketing officer at Novuna told The Independent.
“While younger generations are embracing joint financial planning more than ever, they’re also leading a movement towards financial autonomy and honesty. It’s not about mistrust – it’s about empowerment, preparedness and having open conversations about money from the start.”
That openness is reflected in the fact 89 per cent of respondents felt “financially compatible” with their partners.
However, it hasn’t stopped an element of self-spending or taking place without letting the other person know.
A third (33 per cent) admitted buying treats or frivolous spending without telling their partner and 51 per cent had savings or investments the other person had no idea about.
Gen-Z and Millennials were the age groups who were most likely to have the just-in-case breakup fund, yet 25- to 34-year-olds were more likely to have fully merged finances with their partner than over 55s.
“There’s a quiet shift happening in relationships today – financial independence is becoming just as important as emotional connection,” Ms Lindsay added.
“While many couples are still working together to build their future, more people are also putting individual safeguards in place, just in case.”
