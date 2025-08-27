Energy price cap: How to get the cheapest deals for your bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regulator Ofgem confirmed the energy price cap is being raised from October with around a two per cent increase, meaning average bills could go up by £35.

While the usual reminders apply about the price cap relating to charges for units of energy, rather than maximum bills, it remains a concern for households with inflation continuing to stick at high levels.

It makes it all the more important to ensure your energy bills are on the right tariff to suit your circumstances - and if you shop around rather than sticking with whatever your current provider immediately offers, you could limit changes to your upcoming bills.

Make sure to find the right deal for your property

If your deal is ending soon, your current provider will give you options to switch to their best tariffs, but they might not be the cheapest or most suitable ones for you overall.

There are a number of options for you to begin your search, however, which don’t take up too much time and could save you plenty in the long run.

To start with, Uswitch should be your first port of call: enter your address, confirm your current provider, enter your email address and get the best options they have in their database.

Uswitch has been running for 25 years and works closely with Ofgem to include everything consumers need to know - and they’ll even do the switching for you if you find the right tariff on their site.

open image in gallery Uswitch has been running for 25 years and works closely with Ofgem ( AFP via Getty Images )

Alternative options are GoCompare and Which?, while a less well-known site is WattsWatt - a new, privately run checker website which promises to find the cheapest energy tariff for you based on your postcode.

One extra tip to save even more money: some browser add-ons or cashback sites like Quidco will sometimes offer you an extra percentage of your money back if you log in before buying. Right now on Uswitch, for example, you can get up to £30 back through Quidco if you complete a transaction to change your energy provider there.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth a look!

Best potential deals

While we’ll list a few of the top deals around today, it is important to note that energy deals and available tariffs can change quickly depending on uptake, as well as news like Wednesday’s.

Discounts also tend to be measured against the current price cap, not the future one, and not every deal is available to everybody, so again, make sure you check around to find the one which suits you. That said...

open image in gallery If your deal is ending soon, your current provider will give you options to switch to their best tariffs, but they might not be the cheapest or most suitable ones for you overall ( PA Wire )

Fuse Energy August 2025 Fixed (13m) V6 is noted by several sites as a standout consideration, a 13-month fix for dual fuel deals - but that plan offer runs out at midnight on 27 August. There is also a 15-month deal available which does not end imminently, which should ultimately offer a saving of around 12 per cent compared to the price cap.

Outfox EnergyFix'd Dual Aug25 12M v4.0 is a 12-month fix for both new and existing customers, again a dual fuel deal.

Octopus EnergyOctopus 12M Fixed August 2025 v1 is an alternative if dual fuel is not required, as this is available in dual, electric-only or gas-only tariffs. There are also no exit fees so you can leave if a better option arises.

British Gas Fixed Tariff v91 may be an option for those preferring a legacy provider, with Uswitch suggesting it could yield a £92 saving compared to the price cap.

Utility Warehouse have announced deals they say are “some of the cheapest on the market”, with the Fixed Start an energy-only tariff and two other tariffs, the Fixed 59 and Fixed Saver 59, being slightly cheaper for customers who bundle other services into the mix.

Always consider exit fees and term duration as well as energy unit costs.

Next Ofgem announcement

Ofgem present their latest price cap adjustments every three months.

That means the next review will be confirmed on 5 November 2025, which will cover the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

If your fixed-term deal isn’t due to run out until later in the year, mark those dates and check back later to ensure you still get the best deal possible.