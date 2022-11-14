Jump to content

Football-related home insurance claims jumped by 82% during last World Cup

The average value of a football-related claim was around £530, Aviva said.

Vicky Shaw
Monday 14 November 2022 10:23
Football fans are being warned not to score an own goal while they celebrate or commiserate, as Aviva says home insurance claims spiked during the last World Cup (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Football fans are being warned not to score an own goal while they celebrate or commiserate over games, as a major insurer says home insurance claims spiked during the last World Cup.

Accidental damage claims where football played a part jumped by 82% during the previous tournament in 2018, according to Aviva.

Claims related to football rose by 82% in June and July 2018, compared to the monthly average throughout the year.

Electronic equipment, windows and soft furnishings were prone to damage while people enjoyed matches, it said.

Clothing and accessories were also damaged, with incidents including football kits being scorched by tumble dryers and an expensive watch being broken by a football being kicked into it.

We’d encourage people to go steady, particularly around any windows or electrical items, so they don’t find themselves scoring an own goal

Kelly Whittington, Aviva

Other incidents included feet being kicked through hallway walls and a laptop falling into a bath tub while a customer watched a game. Football-related claims had an average value of around £530.

In another case, a worktop was scorched when popcorn was made for a game-time snack.

Damage was also caused to a swimming pool cover and a drone in two separate incidents, when footballs were kicked into them.

Another incident saw a customer lose their phone in a taxi after going to watch a match.

Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director for Aviva, said: “During a big competition, it seems adults and children are keen to have a kickabout and show off their ball skills. And when a match takes place, they’re ready to celebrate – or commiserate, depending on the result.

“As a football fan, I completely understand the excitement and emotions that surround a big tournament – but we’d encourage people to go steady, particularly around any windows or electrical items, so they don’t find themselves scoring an own goal.”

Accidental damage cover tends to be available as an add-on to home insurance and can offer protection for home buildings and contents against unexpected incidents.

