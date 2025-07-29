HMRC issues warning over late tax payments due imminently

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HMRC has issued a warning to anyone who completed a self-assessment tax return earlier this year, as a new deadline looms.

A self-assessment tax return must be completed by anyone who is self-employed or who receives income other than from their regular job, such as from a rental income, dividend or a side hustle. That helps to determine how much tax and National Insurance Contributions they must then pay on those earnings.

While self-assessments must be completed annually by 31 January, a second mid-year payment must be made on 31 July, which goes towards the next tax year bill. That means payments made this month contribute to the final tax payment needed on your 2024-25 tax bill.

Anyone who misses the 31 July deadline will see fines imposed at a high rate of interest – 8.25 per cent on any tax owed – with further penalties possible the longer non-payment continues.

A full breakdown of who needs to make this payment and how to do so can be found online here, but HMRC impose penalties on those who miss this month’s deadline, with interest accruing on the unpaid amount from 1 August.

“Prompt payment is important - if you continue to delay, the interest keeps adding up, potentially leading to a much larger tax bill,” HMRC told The Independent.

Additionally, extra penalties can quickly add up if you leave the tax bill unpaid for longer.

( Getty/iStock )

While the following apply only if the tax remains unpaid for 30 days or more, they will rapidly mount up:

5 per cent of the unpaid tax at 30 days

Another 5 per cent at 6 months

And a further 5 per cent at 12 months

You do not need to wait until 31 January to pay your bill. You can pay via your HMRC Self Assessment account or by bank transfer, debit card, Direct Debit or the HMRC app.

If you're struggling to pay, HMRC says it's best to take action early. You may be able to set up a Time to Pay arrangement online, allowing you to spread payments over a longer period. You can find more details here on what to do if you can’t pay your tax bill on time.

