Major UK bank makes huge pledge over its 327 branches

HSBC UK has extended its "branch promise," guaranteeing its 327 branches will remain open until at least 2027.

The bank will also boost investment in its network by 30 per cent next year, committing £55.8 million in 2026, up from £42 million in 2025.

This funding is for refurbishing and modernising branches across the UK.

This commitment builds on pledges made over the past two years, during which the bank promised no new branch closures until the end of this year.

HSBC UK noted "robust" usage, with 825,000 customers visiting branches monthly and over two million transactions carried out via self-service machines.

Sally Williams, head of the branch network at HSBC UK, said: “We are investing heavily into our physical network so that we can continue to service our customers, including those with more complex needs who value in-person interaction for those moments that matter.”

HSBC UK said usage across its branch network remains ‘robust’ ( Charlotte Ball/PA )

Christopher Dean, managing director of wealth, premier and personal banking at HSBC UK, said: “This latest announcement shows our commitment to the millions of customers who choose to visit a branch each year.

“Extending our branch promise until at least 2027 reinforces our long-term commitment to local communities and the high street.”

In November, Nationwide Building Society made a pledge to keep each of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches combined open until at least 2030.

Across the industry, many bank branches been closed in recent years, raising concerns about access to cash.

Services such as banking hubs, where spaces are shared by multiple banks, and Post Office branches have been helping to plug the gaps.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “While it’s good to see HSBC committing to not shut any more branches until 2027, it has still closed hundreds in the last decade, with real impacts on communities who need to access in-person services or withdraw cash.

“Given their ongoing importance to communities, other firms should also consider committing to keep branches open so that those who aren’t yet ready or able to make the switch to digital banking aren’t left in the lurch.”