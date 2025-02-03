Lloyds says services ‘back to normal’ after outage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An issue which left Lloyds Bank and Halifax customers unable to receive payments has been resolved and services are “back to normal”, Lloyds Banking Group has said.

Early on Monday, customers of both banks began reporting issues with payments, and service status website Downdetector reported a spike in complaints about the two firms.

In a statement, Lloyds Banking Group apologised to customers and said the issue had now been resolved, but did not confirm what had caused it.

“We know some customers had issues receiving payments this morning, but this is back to normal,” a company spokesperson said.

“They should not make the payment again.

“Our online banking, app and telephone banking have been working as normal all morning. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

It comes after a major outage hit Barclays on Friday and carried on into the weekend, which the bank said was a “technology issue” and left many customers unable to access funds or make payments.

According to Downdetector, issues for Lloyds and Halifax started at around 7am on Monday morning, with several hundred people reporting issues with the two apps.

By around 10.30am, the spike from those reporting issues had dropped.

The latest glitches come at a time when many bank branches are poised to close.

Last week, Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to shut 136 more high street branches, as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The closure plan was announced weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said last week: “The UK’s bank branch network has been cut to the bone in recent years, often leaving people struggling and having to travel long distances to access cash or banking services.”