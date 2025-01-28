Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Money expert Martin Lewis has urged people to make sure they are claiming thousands of pounds from the DWP which even those not struggling with money may be entitled to.

Attendance allowance is a benefit for pensioners who have a disability or health condition severe enough to need someone to regularly help them. The DWP benefit can pay up to £108.55 a week, adding up to an total of £5,644.

Crucially, the payment is not means-tested, meaning anyone who qualifies will get it regardless of their income or savings.

Speaking on his podcast, the personal finance guru said: “If you think you’re entitled to attendance allowance, you should push through.”

Martin Lewis says millions of people are missing out...

He adds that an estimated 1.1 million eligible pensioners are missing out on the benefit, according to figures from Policy in Practice, meaning that more awareness is needed.

“This is for disabled or ill state pensioners,” he says, “it could be you, or it could be someone you know.”

There are many common health conditions that could qualify a person for attendance allowance. These include arthritis, blindness, heart disease, Parkinson’s and asthma.

Attendance allowance is paid at two rates depending on the level of care that is needed. The higher rate is worth £108.55 a week, while the lower is worth £72.65 a week.

Mr Lewis advises that it’s more than worth making an application even if you think you’ll only qualify for the low amount, as this still adds up to £3,777.80 a year. And although the DWP states that the benefit is designed to help with the cost of care, it can be spent however you like.

How can I claim attendance allowance?

To be eligible for attendance allowance, you must have reached pension age – currently 66 years old. You can apply for the benefit regardless of state pension payments, savings, or even if you’re still earning a regular income.

The form to claim is long, but as Mr Lewis makes clear, worth it. Charities like Citizens Advice and Age UK also say they are on hand to help anyone who needs support with the process, and also provide tips for making an application online.

To get the benefit, you must have a physical disability, mental disability, or health condition. This must be severe enough for you to need someone to help you for your own or someone else’s safety. And this help must have been required for the past 6 months at least.

To qualify for the lower rate, you must need frequent supervision or attention during the day or night. To qualify for the higher, this must be the case for both day and night, or you are nearing the end of your life.

You must be at least 66 years old to apply for attendance allowance

You must also be in Great Britain when you claim, and have been in the country for at least two of the last three years.

DWP agents will generally make their decision based on the information shared on the form, so it’s important to include everything that might be relevant. Things like your national insurance number, GP number, prescription and hospital records are likely to all be needed.

This process means that the majority of people won’t have an assessment in person, although it is possible. The department says this will only be the case ‘if it’s unclear how your disability or health condition affects you’. A medical professional will carry out an examination in these cases.

It’s important to know that you won’t be able to get attendance allowance if you also receive the personal independence payment (PIP) or disability living allowance (DLA).

Can I challenge a decision on attendance allowance?

Yes, you can challenge an attendance allowance decision by the DWP if you are told you cannot get the benefit or are awarded a lower amount than you think you deserve.

After following his advice, one listener, Jannete, wrote to Mr Lewis in November: “I applied for attendance allowance for my husband with early Parkinson’s who waited six weeks and was turned down. I appealed by phone and they phoned back a few days later, spoke to my husband, and we were awarded the lower rate paid back from his application in July.”

Mr Lewis says her story shows that it is worth challenging a DWP decision on the benefit, as research from older people’s charity Age UK shows an increasing number of pensioners are being “turned down when they shouldn’t be.”

The decision letter should give some reasons why you were turned down. Claimants need to respond with the reasons specific to their condition and why they disagree with the DWP’s judgement. Charity services can help with this.

If the decision is overturned, the funds will also be backdated. This means payments will be made from the date of the original application, not from when the new decision was made.