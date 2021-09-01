The number of couples jetting off for their nuptials has rocketed 19 per cent over the past year, according to figures compiled by XE.

And while the Eurozone remains the most popular destination, plenty are also heading to more exotic locations such as Australia, Thailand and Fiji.

Mark Bodega, director at XE, expects to see an increasing number of people saying ‘I do’ overseas – especially if they can take advantage of currency movements.

“Weddings are notoriously expensive and getting hitched in the UK isn’t likely to get cheaper any time soon,” he says. “It’s no wonder couples are heading abroad when the likes of Mauritius offer beautiful settings, low costs and favourable exchange rates.”

It’s certainly easy to understand the enthusiasm for a foreign wedding.

After all, tying the knot on a sun-drenched beach with the waves gently lapping the shore is far more appealing than getting hitched in a dreary register office in the middle of suburbia.

Then there are the costs.

While the average UK wedding now costs an estimated £20,500 but £12,000 can be saved due to a combination of currency movements, inviting fewer guests, and having fewer opportunities to get carried away with unnecessary spending.

Here are some top tips for planning a wedding abroad

1. Do your research

Have you a dream destination in mind? Is there a country that means a lot to you? You need to bear in mind that the time of year you want to marry will affect both the price and suitability of a destination. You should also find out about the experiences of other couples that have got married in that country.

2. Consider a wedding planner

There’s a lot to think about when you book a venue and caterers in the UK – so imagine how challenging it can be if you’re organising it from thousands of miles away. Hiring a wedding planner is worth considering. Although you will obviously pay more, you will be tapping into their knowledge and they may even be able to negotiate you some attractive deals.

3. Consider using an international payments specialist

Sending frequent, large payments overseas will be hard to avoid – especially if you’ve chosen the cost-effective option of managing everything yourself. With high street banks charging up to £40 per transaction, it doesn’t take much for costs to spiral. Using a specialist money-transfer service, particularly online, can cut the cost dramatically.

4. Plan for emergencies

Don’t set foot on the plane without adequate travel insurance covering you against everything from lost baggage to health issues. Apply for a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) if you’re heading to Europe but accept this may only cover the very basics.

Bearing in mind the costs involved, you should also consider specific wedding insurance that will protect you should you need to cancel due to ill health or anything is stolen – particularly big ticket items such as the wedding dress or rings.

5. Make sure it's legal

The last thing you want after enjoying the happiest day of your life is finding out the ceremony isn’t legally binding! Making sure all the paperwork is in place can be complicated and daunting but going via a wedding company can remove the stress as they will explain what documents are required and what needs to be signed.