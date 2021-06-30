Whether you run a small import/export business which wants the quickest, easiest and most cost-effective way to make international payments, or you’re the CFO of a larger business that requires highly tailored strategic hedging advice with fast cost-effective execution, you’ll already have a preferred FX provider. You may even think that you have access to highly competitive exchange rates via your bank or broker.

XE understands that it’s not enough to simply offer you unbeatable exchange rates. That’s why razor sharp rates and exceptional service are its trademarks. In fact everything it does is founded on one simple principle: reputations cannot be bought, but are hard-earned over time.

Whatever you’re foreign exchange requirements, we’re sure you’ll find XE stands out from the crowd.

Express international payments

Built from its experience of transferring over £100 billion in foreign exchange, XE has created a simple, online international payments service.

Designed for businesses which transact £1m or less of foreign exchange a year, XE Online allows businesses to convert £50 – £300,000 at the touch of a button, and gives you the quickest, easiest and most cost effective way to pay overseas suppliers and staff, receive international payments, settle invoices and conduct business abroad.

Additional benefits include:

consistent bank-beating exchange rates online

the ability to move money overseas and pay international suppliers in seconds

free international payments on amounts of £3,000 or more so you avoid unnecessary bank charges or having to speak to your local bank

faster transfers ensuring your money arrives on time, every time, when you need it

online account management and the ability to track payments 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

VeriSign security used by 97 of the worlds top 100 banks, giving you complete peace of mind

peace of mind from a brand you can trust. XE is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Directive 2009, registration number 462444

To see how much your business could save on your international payments with XE sign up here

Corporate FX dealing

Simple, fast, cost-effective and highly tailored to your needs, XE's Premier corporate FX dealing services are only available for businesses who transact in excess of £1m a year in FX.

With each of their dealers servicing fewer clients than the banks, XE provides a level of proactivity and personal service that they simply can’t match. As your eyes and ears in the market it will provide you with all the tools, information and expertise you need to react rapidly to changing market conditions. So you can take advantage of the best rates and, more importantly, protect your business when they’re moving against you.

And, as one of the few non-bank members of SWIFT, it aims to surpass the payment turnaround times of your existing provider, access to free international payments and a secure and convenient online payments service. So you can process international payments with ease and manage your account 24/7, wherever you are in the world.

To help identify whether or not your current provider is really providing the most efficient and cost-effective service, optimising the rate and timing of your transactions, XE's currency specialists can undertake a quick, highly transparent and cost free analysis of your business’ historic currency trades.

XE’s services are fee free and easy use, but the pay-off is exceptional. And there’s absolutely no obligation to trade. Clients only place their business with XE if they are able to identify significant benefits. That’s why their 4,000 corporate clients are amongst the most loyal in the UK.

Apply now to see how much your business could save.