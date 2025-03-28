Managing money isn’t just about numbers - it requires decision-making, impulse control, emotional regulation and long-term planning.

For neurodivergent individuals, these areas can present unique challenges to managing or improving financial positions.

Neurodivergence is an umbrella term that includes conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, dyspraxia, Tourette’s syndrome, and others. While each condition presents unique traits, common difficulties include impulsivity, long-term planning, understanding complex financial systems and sensory overload.

Scientific research has highlighted the financial struggles faced by neurodivergent individuals in the UK. For instance, a study by King's College London estimated that the lifetime cost for someone with autism and intellectual disability is around £1.23m, while for someone with autism without intellectual disability, it is around £0.8m. Similarly, research indicates that adults with ADHD face significant financial challenges including difficulties in sustaining employment and managing finances, leading to increased financial distress.

While individual experiences vary, many neurodivergent people share overlapping financial struggles.

These can include:

Executive dysfunction makes it difficult to organise bills, track spending, or remember deadlines

Impulse control issues which can lead to spontaneous spending or difficulty saving

Sensory sensitivities may make financial admin feel overwhelming, leading to avoidance

All-or-nothing thinking (common in autism) in budgeting - either hyper-focused on saving or completely disengaged

Emotional spending and dopamine-seeking (especially in ADHD), which can make it difficult to prioritise long-term financial goals

If you’ve struggled with money despite your best efforts, you’re not alone. Many traditional budgeting systems assume neurotypical thinking patterns, which is why they may not work for you. Instead of forcing yourself into methods that feel unnatural, here are a few neurodivergent-friendly approaches to managing money in a way that actually works.

1. Automate your finances

For many neurodivergent individuals, remembering to pay bills, transfer savings, or track expenses can be overwhelming. Setting up automated payments for rent, utilities, and debt repayments can prevent missed deadlines and reduce anxiety around managing finances.

Many banks also allow you to set up automatic transfers to a savings account, making it easier to build financial security without relying on manual effort.

You don’t have to rely on memory, willpower, or executive function - the system does the work for you.

2. Use budgeting apps

Traditional budgeting methods may not work well for those who struggle with executive function or tracking numbers.

Instead, visual and interactive budgeting apps like Plum or Emma can help.

These apps provide real-time notifications, spending categories, and simple visualisations to help neurodivergent individuals stay on top of their finances in a way that suits their cognitive style.

When finances feel engaging rather than stressful, they become easier to manage.

3. Reduce impulse spending with delayed transactions

Impulsivity, a common trait in conditions like ADHD, can lead to financial difficulties.

One way to counteract this is by implementing a cooling-off period for purchases. Some banking apps allow you to set up a delay before transactions go through, giving you time to reconsider non-essential purchases.

Alternatively, using prepaid cards with a set spending limit can help prevent overspending.

This approach can help towards controlled spending without guilt.

4. Break down financial tasks into manageable steps

Complex financial tasks can feel overwhelming, leading to avoidance.

Breaking tasks down into smaller steps such as setting aside 10 minutes a day to check account balances or reviewing one financial document at a time can make financial management less daunting.

Tools like task reminders or habit-tracking apps can provide accountability and structure.

This can help money management feel less like a chore and more like a self-care practice.

5. Neurodivergent-specific financial support

Traditional financial advice doesn’t always account for the unique challenges faced by neurodivergent individuals.

Seeking out a financial coach or advisor who has experience working with neurodivergent clients can provide tailored strategies to suit individual needs.

Additionally, neurodivergent-friendly financial resources, such as online forums and social media communities, can offer valuable support and advice.

Financial management should be accessible and many organisations are now recognising the need for neurodivergent-friendly support.

Unique challenges faced by neurodivergent women

Neurodivergent women often face additional financial barriers due to late diagnosis, gender biases, and societal expectations.

Many struggle with financial confidence due to a lifetime of masking their neurodivergent traits, or self-doubt.

Furthermore, studies suggest women are statistically more likely to take on caregiving responsibilities, which can impact their earning potential and savings.

Additional financial strategies for neurodivergent women include:

Self-advocacy in the workplace: Understanding workplace accommodations and negotiating fair pay can help create financial stability

Building financial confidence: Seeking out women-focused financial education programs can provide the knowledge and empowerment needed to take control of personal finances

Creating emergency funds: Since career interruptions due to burnout or caregiving responsibilities are more common, having a financial safety net is crucial.

Financial management for all neurodivergent individuals isn’t about following conventional advice, it’s about adapting strategies to fit your unique cognitive strengths and challenges.

By implementing automation, using the right financial tools and seeking support, neurodivergent individuals can build financial stability and security.

Understanding your personal relationship with money and tailoring your financial approach accordingly is the key to long-term success. Managing money effectively isn’t about perfection – it’s about creating systems that work for you, not against you.

If you’ve struggled with finances, it’s important to remember that it’s not a personal failure. Neurodivergent minds are not “bad” at managing money - they just process financial decisions differently.

By working with your brain rather than against it, you can create systems that feel natural and sustainable. Managing money doesn’t have to be a struggle, but instead a journey you feel in control of, step by step.

