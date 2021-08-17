New RBS £50 note enters circulation celebrating ospreys and Flora Stevenson

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)’s new £50 polymer notes have entered circulation at a number of branches across the country.

As part of the bank’s Fabric of Nature (FON) series, the note celebrates the protected Scottish Osprey and the life of Scottish education pioneer Flora Stevenson.

Ms Stevenson will feature in an interactive “selfie” mural at the bank’s refurbished offices on George Street, Edinburgh to celebrate the release of the note on Wednesday.

The DeLaRue-manufactured note will last at least two-and-a-half times longer than its paper predecessor.

Flora Stevenson’s legacy touches many aspects of Scottish life that our nation can be proud of Malcolm Buchanan

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the bank’s Scotland Board, said: “Royal Bank of Scotland has been issuing banknotes since 1727 and they play an important part in our 300-year history but we feel that the value is more than just the portrait and pictures printed on the notes.

“It is a commemoration that lives in people’s pockets and offer the chance to celebrate and remember those who have helped shape our society and the communities that the bank serves.

“Flora Stevenson’s legacy touches many aspects of Scottish life that our nation can be proud of: education, commitment, dedication and creating opportunity.

“Throughout our long history Royal Bank of Scotland has embraced new technologies to improve how we serve our customers but our bank notes have remained an important part of our everyday life throughout that time.

“Our new polymer £50, like all of our FON series, will continue to play that role for years to come.”

The new note celebrates the protected Scottish Osprey (RBS/PA)

Local children will also feature in a social media campaign about the note, telling the public the women who have inspired them the most.

Poet Nan Shepherd features on the £5 which was introduced in 2016, and was followed by scientist Mary Somerville on the £10 in 2017 and philanthropist and entrepreneur Kate Cranston on the £20 last year.

Members of the public can visit the interactive mural at the RBS offices at 6-8 George Street from 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rest of the bank’s network will have the note available within the next two weeks but there will be availability from Wednesday at the following branches:

– 78 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1HH– 30 Sandgate, Ayr, KA7 1BY– 3 High Street, Dundee, DD1 9LY– 142/144 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4EQ– 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD– 10 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PL– 23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3AD– 29 Harbour Road, Inverness, IV1 1NU– 1 Moncrieff Street, Paisley, PA3 2AW