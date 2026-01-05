HSBC UK launches switching offer of up to £750 for Premier customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC UK has launched an incentive of up to £750 cashback for new Premier customers.

Under its “bring more, get more” offer, new customers can earn £250 for switching a salary of £100,000-plus, and £500 for transferring £100,000-plus in savings or investments to an HSBC Premier account.

Customers who do both are eligible to receive the full £750, as long as they make the move to a Premier account between the January 5 and February 23 2026, the bank said.

Eligibility includes completing an account switch using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass) and paying in a main monthly salary of £100,000 or more per year into a Premier Account directly from an employer.

It may also include paying in £100,000 or more in savings or investments with HSBC and keeping this balance for three months.

This must have been done by April 30 and cashback will be paid directly into the Premier account within 70 days once the criteria are met, the bank said.

Carl Watchorn, head of Premier proposition at HSBC UK, said: “This offer is our way of rewarding new customers who choose to bring their finances together with us.”

Premier customers can access perks such as health benefits, travel insurance and preferential rates on foreign exchange and international payments, the bank said.