Quarter of homeowners have abandoned garden makeovers, poll finds

A separate study found that patios top the list of garden improvements that people plan to spend on this year.

Vicky Shaw
Sunday 24 July 2022 02:45
A survey found 27% of homeowners have started garden makeovers but not finished them (PA)
More than a quarter (27%) of homeowners have started garden makeovers only to leave them unfinished, according to a survey.

Nearly one in five (18%) incomplete jobs around the home are not finished due to a lack of funds, Shawbrook Bank’s poll of 2,000 homeowners across the UK found.

A separate survey released by American Express last week found more than two-thirds (68%) of homeowners have spent or plan to spend money on home and garden improvements, with 56% expecting to spend more on improvements this year than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Of those increasing their spend compared with pre-pandemic levels, 38% said it is because they are excited to host guests again, or are more appreciative of having friends and family together.

Patios top the list of garden improvements that people plan to spend on this year, at an average cost of £385, American Express’s survey of 2,000 people found.

Shawbrook Bank has some tips for those on a tight budget who need to get garden projects back on track:

1. Paint fences rather than buying something new

Before you start painting, make sure you have prepared your surfaces properly. Keep paint topped up every few years to keep the fence in good condition.

2. Hire a pressure washer

If you have a patio, decking or tiles already installed, hiring a pressure washer could bring them back to life without needing to replace them.

3. Consider buying garden furniture second-hand

You could try your own upcycling project or source something second-hand from websites where there may be deals to be had.

4. Plan and budget

Be clear on how you are going to finance a garden project and have a firm idea of your priorities, as some ideas may be costly.

This will help you to source budget-friendly options and avoid forgotten details along the way.

When budgeting, consider whether you may need to call in specialists for some aspects of larger scale renovations.

Try to have a full plan in place before starting, so you know how much you have to spend.

