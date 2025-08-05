State pension age could hit 80 unless major changes made, expert warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An industry expert has warned that the state pension age may need to rise to 80 without dramatic reforms, amid concerns the nationwide bill will be “completely unaffordable” as life expectancy increases.

The UK’s state pension age is set to increase from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028. There is a further increase to 68 lined up for 2046 but this is widely expected to be brought forward significantly, with a wider pensions review underway.

However, the annual cost of the state pension is rising and people are living longer – meaning higher pension bills for longer. The latest report from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) suggested the cost could be £200bn a year by 2073.

The upshot is that either the triple lock needs to go or people need to contribute far more to it during their working lives, with estimates saying the state pension will cost 7.7-8.4 per cent of GDP by the 2070s.

Jack Carmichael, a pensions expert and actuary at Barnett Waddingham, warns that can’t be paid for in current terms, and might even be undershooting the reality by then, too.

“A more cautious approach would be to assume a closing of the life expectancy gap between the individuals with the lowest and highest life expectancy. Under this alternative, the annual cost of the state pension would increase by around £8bn a year – four times higher than the OBR’s central projection,” Mr Carmichael told the Telegraph.

“Keeping the cost at a similar proportion of GDP would then require a massive increase in the state pension age, potentially up to the dizzying heights of 80.

“Even if the central projection is correct and state pension spending hits 7.7pc of GDP, the cost is still going to increase by almost half in today’s terms. That’s completely unaffordable. Employees are either going to have to contribute 50pc more to the state pension or [the government is] going to have to change the system in some way.”

Other experts have said the pensions system could be bringing in less than it pays out in as little as a decade.

That means this government – or at least its review – might have to act now despite the clear unpopularity of doing so.

“This latest state pension age review, however, may eventually force the government’s hand,” said Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell.

“State pension benefits are one of the single biggest expenses for the Treasury and account for more than 80 per cent of the £175bn pensioner welfare bill. Without policy intervention, state pension costs are set to spiral to nearly 8 per cent of GDP over the next 50 years based on the current trajectory, up from 5.2 per cent today.

“One option is to raise the state pension age higher and faster than currently planned. Although the elephant in the room is that state pension age is just one lever government has to help manage the cost of the state pension – the other is reforming the triple lock.”