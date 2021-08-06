4 passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo

A man with a knife stabbed four passengers on an underground train in Tokyo on Friday, and was arrested by police after fleeing, the train company and news reports said.

NHK public television said two of the four passengers were seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind when he fled and was later arrested.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

Police refused to comment and no other details were immediately available.