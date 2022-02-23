More than eight in 10 Independent readers think it’s too early for Covid restrictions to end in England.

Boris Johnson’s ‘Living with Covid’ strategy comes into force on Thursday, meaning the legal requirement for people who test positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate will be scrapped.

Earlier this month, when the prime minister revealed he wanted to end all domestic restrictions in by 24 February, The Independent launched a poll asking readers “Should all Covid restrictions be ending this month?”

Nineteen per cent of voters said yes and 81 per cent said no.

One reader commented: “We are only just beginning to learn about the long-term effects of even mild infections of this NEW, complex disease. What we already know is concerning both for individuals & their families, & for NHS.”

On Monday, Johnson also announced the scrapping of free coronavirus tests for most people from April and routine contact tracing, the £500 self-isolation payment and changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance would end on 24 March.

Another voter in the poll claimed the prime minister was trying to gain popularity after the recent partygate scandal. They wrote: “Ending all restrictions is a transparent Borisite ploy to shore up support from his back benchers and anti-vax right wingers. In doing this he's is trying to shut the door after the horse has bolted, end all restrictions so that his partying during pandemic lockdown feels like less of a crime. It has little medical justification and as such shoiuld be rejected even if the law changes.”

One commenter disagreed that it had little medical justification. They replied: “It has every medical justification. You are free to self restrict if you wish. The largest problem now is a psychological one. Hundreds of people are scared to come out now no matter how safe it is.”

This poll ran between 11 February and 23 February. Of 317 votes, 59 people chose no and 25 people chose yes. One person chose the third option - not sure.