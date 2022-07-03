4G mobile phone coverage expanded in dozens of rural areas

Residents and businesses in Bogton, Aberdeenshire, are the latest of 55 mobile ‘notspots’ lined up to benefit from the new 4G services.

Hannah Carmichael
Monday 04 July 2022 00:01
There are 55 rural locations across Scotland lined up to benefit from expanded 4G coverage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
There are 55 rural locations across Scotland lined up to benefit from expanded 4G coverage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

A Scottish Government initiative has seen 4G mobile phone coverage expanded in dozens of rural locations across the country.

The £28.75 million Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) programme, which is being delivered in partnership with WHP Telecoms Ltd and the Scottish Futures Trust, aims to improve digital connectivity in a bid to help more people get online.

Residents and businesses in Bogton, Aberdeenshire, are the latest of 55 mobile “notspots” lined up to benefit from the new 4G coverage.

Service is being provided by mobile network operator EE in all but one of the sites.

The new Bogton mast marked a milestone halfway point for the scheme, with 28 phone masts having been built and activated so far.

Recommended

The availability of 4G services has proven transformational for members of these communities

Kate Forbes

The remaining 27 masts are on track for completion in 2023.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes praised the “transformational” progress.

She said: “The Scottish Government is helping more residents and workers get online and tackling some of Scotland’s longest standing mobile phone signal black spots.

“The availability of 4G services has proven transformational for members of these communities, who have taken advantage of new connectivity to enhance how they work, communicate with friends and family, access public services, purchase products and services and consume entertainment.

“The Scottish Government wants to build on that, through our National Strategy for Economic Transformation, to capitalise on the ability of enhanced digital connectivity to encourage innovation and growth.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in