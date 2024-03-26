Watch live: US Supreme Court hears arguments in abortion pill case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the US Supreme Court hears arguments today (26 March) on whether to restrict access to the commonly used abortion pill, Mifepristone.

The Biden administration hopes the court will overturn a decision to limit access to the drug over safety concerns raised by anti-abortion groups.

The pill has been legal since 2000.

The legal battle began in November 2022 when the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a group of anti-abortion doctors and activists, filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The group claims that Mifepristone is unsafe and further alleges that the federal agency unlawfully approved its use in September 2000 to medically terminate pregnancies through seven weeks gestation.