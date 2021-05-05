Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is the latest big name to join the cast of HBO’s acclaimed series Succession, according to Deadline .

The 48-year-old will play Josh Aaronson, who has been described as a “billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.”

Waystar Royco is the fictional media conglomerate led by mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) during the show’s first two seasons. Production of the third season was initially delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but is currently underway.

Brody is set to appear alongside fellow newcomer Alexander Skarsgård , who will portray Lukas Matsson, “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.”

In addition to Cox, Brody and Skarsgård, the new season will also star returning series-regulars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Hiam Abbass.

Brody will play a ‘billionaire activist investor’ in the latest season of the acclaimed series (AFP via Getty Images)

Succession won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in September 2020, while Strong took Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series.

In 2002, Brody won plaudits and widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Polish composer Władysław Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist. He was rewarded for his performance with the Oscar for Best Actor at the age of 29, and remains the youngest actor to ever win in that category.

Brody went on to star in The Village, King Kong and a string of collaborations with director Wes Anderson including The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. More recently, he has been seen as Luca Changretta in the fourth season of the hit BBC-Netflix series Peaky Blinders.