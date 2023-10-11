6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.