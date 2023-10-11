6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000
Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 October 2023 02:24
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.