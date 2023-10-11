Jump to content

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 October 2023 02:24

Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.

