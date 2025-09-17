A Texas man on a cruise to Alaska is dead after falling from a trail during a hike, authorities say
Authorities say one man is dead and another was injured after falling from a trail in the mountains above downtown Juneau
One man is dead and another injured after falling from a trail in the mountains above downtown Juneau, authorities said. Both men were cruise ship passengers who were visiting Alaska's capital city.
Alaska State Troopers said they were notified late Tuesday about a search and rescue involving two men who had fallen from the Mount Roberts trail and slid down the mountainside. One of the men was found with minor injuries. The body of the other man, a 36-year-old from Texas, was located by drones farther down the mountain, according to troopers, who said he died from injuries sustained in the fall.
His body was recovered and sent to the state medical examiner's office.
In July, another cruise passenger, a Kentucky woman, also was found dead in the mountains above downtown Juneau. Authorities had initiated a search for her after she did not return to her cruise ship following a hike.