Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 09 July 2024 14:02
Watch live as Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin goes on trial today (9 July) over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

It’s been almost three years since a rehearsal of a shooting scene in the western film ended tragically, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 66, has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm and didn’t know it contained a live round, claiming that it fired accidentally.

He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 incident. He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

