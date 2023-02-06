Watch live: Alex Murdaugh murder trial to hear testimony on alleged financial crimes
Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on on Monday, 6 February.
The judge is expected to hear more shadow testimony on the disgraced legal dynasty heir's alleged financial crimes.
He is accused of the double murder of his wife Maggie and his son Paul at their family's hunting estate.
They were fatally shot on 7 June, 2021, in Islandton, South Carolina. He has pleaded not guilty.
Murdaugh is also facing around 100 charges after being accused of stealing more than $8 million in settlement money from his clients.
Prosecutors are arguing that these crime allegations are key to establishing a motive. Meanwhile, the defence is arguing that it should be thrown out.
The judge is expected to make a ruling on whether the evidence should be shown to the jury or not after hearing more testimony on Monday.
