Watch the Alex Murdaugh murder trial live as prosecutors call more witnesses

Watch live from South Carolina as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues on Tuesday, 28 February.

Prosecutors are expected to call more witnesses to the stand after the court heard the emotional testimony of John Marvin Murdaugh.

The younger brother of the accused killer broke down as he described cleaning up what was left behind by law enforcement officials.

He said he felt that it was "the right thing to do" for his brother, adding: "No mother or father, or aunt or uncle, should ever have to see and do what I did that day."

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told the court the state plans to call four or five witnesses as part of its rebuttal case.

Jurors will be taken to the Moselle property to see the crime scene for themselves, and will tour the dog kennels and feed room where Maggie and Paul were shot dead.

