Watch live as Alexei Navalny buried at Russian cemetery

Watch live as Alexei Navalny is buried at a Russian cemetery on Friday (1 March).

Navalny will be buried in Moscow amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.

A religious service for the Russian opposition politician is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.

Hundreds have gathered in large crowds and queues outside the church as they wait for the funeral to begin.

Navalny is scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 1.5 miles away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.

