Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

Albany's top prosecutor says he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 January 2022 16:21
Cuomo Sexual Harassment
Cuomo Sexual Harassment
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Albany’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The announcement follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behavior toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in