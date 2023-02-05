LOCALIZE IT: Abortion battles focus on city, state funding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year and gave control over abortion policy to states, it quickly shifted the landscape on what's allowed. It also energized battles over taxpayer funding, both for abortion access programs and organizations that discourage abortion.

Just months after voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have cleared the way for lawmakers to sharply restrict or ban abortion, the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is considering sending millions of dollars in state funds to anti-abortion centers called "crisis pregnancy centers" that provide pregnancy tests, sonograms and parent education classes — and try to dissuade clients from seeking abortions.

Some states took similar approaches before last year's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. But now it's being considered more broadly.

Meanwhile, officials in Democrat-controlled cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia and St. Louis, and states including California, Connecticut, New Mexico New Jersey, Oregon, New York and Washington have adopted or are considering new or increased public funding to pay for abortions and associated costs such as travel and childcare, and expand capacity or safety at clinics.

READ AP'S STORY

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

ADD LOCAL CONTEXT

— The key piece of information to provide to give local perspective to AP's story is whether your city or state officials have added or are considering funding for anti-abortion centers or abortion access programs.

— To learn about state legislation, use your state government's free bill-tracking website — a list of them is here — to see if measures are on the docket. Suggested keywords: Abortion, pregnancy. Additionally, Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion access, tracks measures to fund anti-abortion centers and related issues.

— Check your own archives and with local government officials regarding local funding. The AP is aware of funding that predates the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling in Austin, Texas; and New York City; and of newer efforts in Atlanta, Philadelphia and St. Louis. Other local governments have likely had similar measures.

TAKE YOUR REPORTING FURTHER

In addition to the information above, suggestions for further reporting include:

— What are advocates on either side asking for, and how do they believe it would help the public?

— “Crisis pregnancy centers” could be places to make photos and videos, and get some interviews. To find centers in your area, check OptionLine, which opposes abortion and has listings of many anti-abortion centers. A University of Georgia researcher also tracks and maintains a map detailing centers.

— Government funding to increase abortion access has been directed to nongovernmental abortion funds. Some states have also provided money for clinics to increase security. Directories to both can be found through the National Network of Abortion Funds.

— If measures have been proposed, what do opponents say?

— If they have been adopted, have there been legal challenges to them?

— In addition, your local hospitals and health departments can discuss what services they offer and what gaps a “crisis pregnancy center” may or may not be filling in the community.

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.