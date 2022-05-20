The AP Interview: US trade rep. sees opportunity in recovery
The top U.S. trade negotiator says with world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an “incredible opportunity” to engage with other nations and forge new partnerships and agreements
The AP Interview: US trade rep. sees opportunity in recoveryShow all 6
The top U.S. trade negotiator says that with world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an “incredible opportunity” to engage with other nations and forge new partnerships and agreements.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Associated Press on Friday as she started a trip to Asia that a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to be announced with President Joe Biden in Japan on Monday will demonstrate “the U.S. abiding commitment as a partner to the countries in this region.”
She says it’s “a robust and holistic approach to economics and investing in each other that we’re bringing” and will include engagement on supply chain stability, clean energy, decarbonization, taxes and anti-corruption measures.
She says Asian partners have been enthusiastic about the proposal.
“I don’t think anybody’s economy is stronger because of COVID and there is a pretty pervasive sense of anxiety about how we recover,” she says. “I actually think that this presents an incredible opportunity.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.