Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hungarian government scraps year-old ceiling on fuel prices

Hungary’s government is cancelling a state-imposed cap on fuel prices after a wave of panic-buying by motorists led to fuel shortages and long lines at filling stations across the country

Justin Spike
Wednesday 07 December 2022 00:39
Hungary Fuel Shortage
Hungary Fuel Shortage
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hungary's government cancelled a state-imposed cap on fuel prices late Tuesday after a recent wave of panic-buying among motorists led to fuel shortages and long lines at filling stations across the country.

The prices of gasoline and diesel at fuel pumps will be set according to market rates as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, government minister Gergely Gulyas announced at a news conference.

The move brings an end to more than a year of government-mandated price controls that had strained the ability of the state energy company to keep up with demand.

Gulyas blamed the end of the price cap, which from November 2021 limited fuel prices to 480 forints ($1.22) per liter, on European Union sanctions placed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

But soaring fuel consumption — up some 25% in Hungary since last year — as well as production difficulties at a Hungarian oil refinery have led to state energy company MOL struggling to supply filling stations with adequate quantities of price-capped fuel.

Recommended

“The government maintained the price cap as long as it could," Gulyas said. The price cap had been due to expire Dec. 31.

Earlier on Tuesday, MOL issued a statement saying it had reached the end of its logistical capacities to keep up with the demand as consumers rushed gas stations amid rumors of pumps running dry.

MOL chief Zsolt Hernadi said at the news conference that Hungary had been hit with long lines at gas stations not seen since shortages in Hungary's Soviet-dominated socialist period in the 1970s.

Gulyas acknowledged that the lifting of the price cap on fuel is likely to increase inflation in Hungary — already the third-highest in the EU at 21.1%.

The government has not yet decided on whether a price cap on basic foodstuffs would continue after the new year, he said, a measure that has caused similar shortages of staples like sugar, flour and other products on store shelves.

___

Boldizsar Gyori contributed to this report.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in