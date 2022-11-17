Jump to content

Family: Egypt activist deteriorated since hunger strike

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 November 2022

Family: Egypt activist deteriorated since hunger strike

The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says that they have seen him on Thursday and that his condition has “deteriorated severely."

The news of Abdel-Fattah's condition was posted in a tweet by Abdel-Fattah's sister, Mona Seif, after a visit to the prison by the activist's mother, aunt and his other sister. It was their first time seeing him in nearly a month.

Abdel-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners. The detained activist had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water at the start of the U.N. climate conference held in Egypt earlier in November, to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.

However earlier this week, Abdel-Fattah informed his family in handwritten notes that he first started drinking water and then also ended the hunger strike.

