Family: Egypt activist deteriorated since hunger strike
The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says that they have seen him and that his condition has “deteriorated severely.”
Family: Egypt activist deteriorated since hunger strikeShow all 2
The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says that they have seen him on Thursday and that his condition has “deteriorated severely."
The news of Abdel-Fattah's condition was posted in a tweet by Abdel-Fattah's sister, Mona Seif, after a visit to the prison by the activist's mother, aunt and his other sister. It was their first time seeing him in nearly a month.
Abdel-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners. The detained activist had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water at the start of the U.N. climate conference held in Egypt earlier in November, to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.
However earlier this week, Abdel-Fattah informed his family in handwritten notes that he first started drinking water and then also ended the hunger strike.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.